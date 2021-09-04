Troost-Ekong Thrilled To Reach Milestone Of 50 Caps In Nigeria Win Over Liberia

Troost-Ekong Thrilled To Reach Milestone In Nigeria Win Over Liberia

William Troost-Ekong was happy to make his 5Oth appearance for the Super Eagles in Friday night’s 2-0 win against the Lone Star of Liberia, Completesports.com reports.

The Watford defender was in action for 90 minutes as Super Eagles started their qualifying campaign on a winning note at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos.

Troost-Ekong is now the 26th player to win a 50th cap for the three African champions.

The 28-year-old took to the social media to show his hapinness on the team’s victory and his 50th appearance.

“+3! First step towards Qatar 2022!

Well done to all the boys. On a personal note very special to play my 5️⃣0️⃣th Cap for the Super Eagles. Onwards and upwards from here! �� � #NaijaBoy #DreamsToReality,” he tweeted.

The centre-back made his debut for the Super Eagles on June 13, 2015 against Chad in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.



