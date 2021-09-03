Tuface’s Brother Blasts Annie Idibia: ‘Your Mother Is Using Juju On Tuface’

Charles Idibia, one of the brothers of singer, Tuface(2Baba) Idibia, has hit back at his brother’s wife, Annie Idibia, after she called out his family.

Annie Idibia had gone on her Instagram Stories to slam Tuface, his family, and his children’s mothers (READ Previous Thread HERE)

Charles Idibia Took to his Instagram Page to react to Annie Idibia’s outburst and accused Annie and her mother of using juju to control Tuface. He also accused Annie of doing drugs:

“@annieidibia1 …You got married into a family of peace lovers …so peaceful that it’s actually an idibia family flaw as I have come to realise. Perhaps this has made you think that we must be fools , but trust me, we are not You are bringing up a Disney trip that happen pre-covidl9 simply because you somehow cannot totally have your way today like you are used to ? Trying to paint your husband bad publicly( because he is a very private person ) is your threat tool and means of gaining control ? …and I thought you were smart , abi dey dealer gave you the wrong dose today ? Asking your mum who lives in one of bedrooms to add more fire to the Juju pot is would have been a smarter move, but as God will have it , you choose today to expose yourself. You better finish what you started this Night , because maybe ,just maybe the public might just help us all . Inno is deing slowly,never seen a man so unhappy in real life , but we must all maintain ‘peace’ that has never existed from day one …Bleep that shit ! ..am done . The idibia family never gave you peace you say , please bring out all the wrong we did to you and post on your page pls , because i have alot to say , and am going to say it regardless.”

“Respect? That went out the window along time ago , and God knows I have been nothing but respectful …” Don’t talk ” …”keep your family affair of social media ” is it until he is dead ? This is not me at all, but I’m ready to be this person , if it’s going to help inno’s life . The peaceful mature way has clearly failed over the years , let’s try this one. I am going to keep mute for now out of respect for some people , but the truth will surely come out this time around.”

“Living under who’s roof “? Now you have totally gone mad …your house that I, your husband’s only relative in lagos , can’t spend 2hrs visiting without your mum acting like the world is coming to an end . Just so you know , it’s because of the kids I vist sometimes, cos you both are a boring bunch , continue with your lies and gather your sympathy party online. The truth won’t hide forever.”

