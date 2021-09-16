Two Arrested For Offering Police Officer N500,000 Bribe In Lagos (Photos)

The Lagos state police command has arrested two suspects for offering a bribe to the police to secure the release of the two suspects and pervert the course of justice.

A statement released by the spokesperson of the state police command, Adekunle Ajisebutu, says while Adariku Sunday, 34, a resident of 66, Henry Smith Close, Abidjan GRA, Ajah offered the sum of N400,000 bribe in cash to secure the release of the robbery suspect, Folorunso Akeem, (m), 43, offered the sum of N100, 000 cash to secure the release of the suspected cultist.

The police PRO stated that the uncompromising police officers in charge of the case rejected the bribe.

In a related development, Ajisebutu said an Anti-crime patrol team of the Area ‘J’ Command, Elemoro has arrested an armed robbery suspect and a suspected cultist with a locally-made double barrel gun and three cartridges. The armed robbery suspect, Alabi Timothy ‘m’ aged 23, resident of 9, Baale street, Majek, Ajah, was arrested at about 0030hrs of 4/9/2021 at General Paint, Garden area, Lekki during a routine stop and search by the police.

A locally-made double barrel gun and two live cartridges including an expended cartridge concealed in a bag were recovered from the suspect.

Similarly, a self-confessed cultist, Badmus Toheed (male), 22, who belongs to the Aye Confraternity was arrested with a live cartridge in the General Paint ghetto area, Ajah at about 0045hrs of 4th September, 2021. The suspect confessed that he was initiated into the Aye Confraternity sometime in June, 2021.



Source: https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2021/9/two-arrested-for-allegedly-offering-police-officer-n500000-bribe-in-lagos-photos.html

