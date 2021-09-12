No fewer than two persons have been confirmed dead after

a building belonging to the Holy Ghost Church in Abeda

Pave Community, Chachanji Ward in Takum Local Council in

Taraba state collapsed during an ongoing church service on

Saturday, September 11.

According to reports, the building collapsed following a

heavy downpour that lasted several hours.

The two victims were male and female while several other

members of the church sustained varying degree of injuries.

Confirming the report, the council chairman, Shiban Tikari,

said even though he was aware of the incident, he was yet

to visit the area. He, however, confirmed that two persons

lost their lives in the mishap.

https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2021/9/two-die-as-church-building-collapses-during-service-in-taraba-photos.html

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...