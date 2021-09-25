U20 WWCQ: Falconets Thrash Central African Republic (CAR) 7 – 0 In Douala

U20 WWCQ: Falconets Thrash CAR 7-0 In Douala

Two-time runners-up of the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup, Nigeria’s Falconets fired from all cylinders as they hit the U20 girls of Central African Republic 7-0 in their FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup Africa first round, first leg encounter in Douala on Saturday.

The Falconets made things abundantly clear from the second minute of the match played at one of the stadia designated for next year’s Africa Cup of Nations – Stade Japoma de Douala – when Mercy Idoko finished brilliantly to put Nigeria ahead.

Three minutes later, Idoko made good from the penalty spot to make it 2-0 as the Falconets stepped on the pedal, and in the 34th minute, winger Esther Onyenezide made it 3-0 as superiority told against the Central African Republic girls in the Douala sun.

The Falconets were now unstoppable and a minute before recess, Joy Jerry increased the tally.

The second period followed a similar pattern as Deborah Abiodun (78th minute), Taiwo Lawal (83rd minute) and Yena Adoo (one minute into time added-on) piled more misery on the central Africans, who were actually playing at ‘home’.

The return leg has now been scheduled for Wednesday, 6th October at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, Lagos.

