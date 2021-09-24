UBA Publishes Details Of Forex Defaulters

CBN directive on forex defaulters
Based on regulatory directives, the following customers cancelled their trip and failed to return the PTA availed to them despite several mails, text messages and follow up phone calls.
CUSTOMER’S ACCOUNT NAME
CUSTOMER’S BVN NUMBER
CUSTOMER’S ACCT NUMBER
Ajoke Azeezat Oseni
22399170249
2196364173
Felix Aleakwe Zibiri
22146795800
2210778704
The customer(s) below presented fake visa to apply for PTA
Okafor Patrick Chukwuemeka
22268421252
2220327374
