UCL: How Ronaldo And Messi Performed In The First Games For Their New Teams

The 36-year-old Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo and Argentina’s 34-year-old forward Lionel Messi both have a reputation for being among the world’s greatest footballers of all time.

The two forwards both made surprise moves in the last transfer window which saw Messi go to the French Ligue one club PSG as a free agent and Cristiano Ronaldo to his boyhood English premier league Manchester United.

Ronaldo’s UEFA Champions debut game for Manchester United was against the Swiss Super League Club Young Boys and the newly signed 36-year-old Portuguese forward scored a 13-minute first-half goal for Man United with an assist from United’s Portuguese 27-year-old attacking midfielder Bruno Fernandes.

Ronaldo only played for 72 minutes and was taken off the pitch for the English attacking midfielder Jesse Lingard by United’s 48-year-old Norwegian coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Despite Ronaldo’s first-half effort, Manchester United suffered a red card and lost with a 2-1 scoreline at full time to Young Boys.

Lionel Messi’s UEFA Champions League debut for PAG was against the Belgian professional football club Club Brugge.

Despite his efforts in the match, the 34-year-old Argentine forward failed for PSG and the match ended with a 1-1 draw scoreline for the French Ligue One club.

Paris Saint-Germain’s UEFA Champions League fixture against Club Brugge was Lionel Messi’s second appearance for the French club and it ended with the Argentine forward still in search of his first goal in a PSG jersey.

Cristiano Ronaldo goal against Young Boys was the Portuguese forward’s third goal for Manchester United in just two matches.

