UCL: Manchester United Vs Villarreal Today At 8pm

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has provided an update on the injury situation regarding Luke Shaw and Harry Maguire.

The two England internationals limped out of Saturday’s Premier League encounter with Aston Villa and were big doubts for the visit of Villarreal in Wednesday’s Champions League tie.

Club captain Maguire is definitely unavailable, as is suspended right-back Aaron Wan-Bisska, but there is a chance Shaw could make the substitutes’ bench.

Marcus Rashford and Amad are still working their way back to fitness.

