UCL: Porto Vs Liverpool 0 – 2 – (Live)

FC Porto could be without star man Pepe for Tuesday’s Champions League clash with Liverpool, head coach Sergio Conceicao has told Tribune Express.

He may be 38 these days but don’t play down the influence Pepe holds at the Estadio do Dragao.

The veteran Portugal international has aged like the finest bottle of Douro port and, with four Champions League winner’s medals on his CV, Pepe’s experience would be vital against a Liverpool side that has scored 21 goals in eight games this season.

“It’s not a smile (on my face),” the stony-faced Conceicao admitted when delivering his pre-match team news.

“(Pepe) didn’t train today, we’ll see tomorrow. We’ll see until the last minute if he can recover. The question is important because, whether Pepe plays or not can interfere with our positioning on the field and our game plan.

“Having Pepe or not makes a big difference. Not that the other players are worthless but we are talking about a player who, despite his age, is fast and has a lot of experience and in these types of games.

“It is essential to have capable people, especially in such an important position (centre-half).”

To make matters worse for Conceicao, who was linked with the Wolves job before Bruno Lage’s arrival at Molineux, Porto will also be without Pepe’s central-defensive partner against Liverpool

