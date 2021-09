Manchester United will be looking to make the perfect start to their 2021-22 Champions League group-stage campaign when they take on Young Boys in Switzerland on Tuesday night.

The Red Devils will enter the match off the back of a 4-1 win over Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday, while Young Boys thumped Zurich 4-0 in the Swiss Super League in their last match.

