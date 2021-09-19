Udom Flags Off The Planting Of 300,000 Special Breed Of Coconut Seedlings (Pictures)

Governor Udom flags off the planting of 300,000 special breed of coconut seedlings in Akwa Ibom State.

The governor of Akwa Ibom State, His Excellency, Governor Udom Emmanuel has flagged of the planting of 300,000 special breed of coconut seedlings in Akwa Ibom State, WonderTV Media reports.

The event took place on Saturday 18th September, 2021 at the Government Coconut Plantation, Ekeya, Okobo, in Akwa Ibom State.

Governor Udom who personally planted 50 seedlings of coconut stressed that coconut is of high value and can possibly serve as an alternative to crude oil.

He stated that the Saint Gabriel’s Coconut Oil Virgin Refinery has been completed and it is the first coconut oil refinery in Africa. “What is left is to test run the refinery and knowledge transfer”, he added.

The governor enjoined Akwa Ibom indigenes to plant coconuts.

“We want to create a future for our young ones. Coconut has at least 365 uses which means that every single day that God created has a use for coconut.

The plantation at Ekeya, Okobo will complement the bigger plantations at Mkpat-Enin, Eastern Obolo and Ikot Abasi. I enjoin all Akwa Ibom people to plant coconuts”, he said.

He also called on the Federal Government and the Central Bank of Nigeria to partner with the state in coconut investment.

https://wondertvmedia.com/governor-udom-flags-off-the-planting-of-300000-special-breed-of-coconut-seedlings-in-akwa-ibom-state/

