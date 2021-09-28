UK Fuel Scarcity: Customers Fight In Fuel Station (Video)

Shocking footage shows the moment a massive brawl breaks out as frustrated customers fight on Esso forecourt amid UK fuel crisis.

The brawl is believed to have started over fuel with the parents scuffling on the car bonnet and the younger boys fighting on the floor.

After the scrap, the group then help each other off the floor and pat each other on the back as onlookers watch on.

Long queues continue to form at forecourts across the UK despite pleas from ministers and police, who urged motorists to be “sensible” to prevent exacerbating the situation.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gf352A078MI

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...