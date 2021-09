UK: Stealing of Gas and Petrol from parked cars on the rise as Petrol Shortage continues.

A Nigeria man woke up to discover that criminals have made a hole under his parked car tank to drained all gas.

The same happened to cars parked in the garage

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xzljx_Eu0TA

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...