UK Police Seek Information On Nigerian Boy Killed For Ritual In London

UK police on Tuesday appealed for fresh information two decades after the torso of a suspected Nigerian young boy believed to have been killed as a “human sacrifice” was found in the River Thames.

The boy’s headless and limbless body was found in the London part of the river clad in orange shorts on September 21, 2001, and forensics concluded he was from Nigeria.

He is thought to have been aged between four and seven.

His throat had been cut and his head and limbs cut off. Police believe the boy was trafficked from Africa and killed in a ritualistic ceremony.

On Tuesday, London’s Metropolitan Police asked those who may have knowledge of the case to be “bold”, suggesting they may no longer be bound by former allegiances.

During the initial investigation, detectives used bone samples to identify the boy as coming from Nigeria and said he died from violent trauma to the neck.

While seeking his true identity, they gave him the operational name of “Adam”.

They even flew out to consult South Africa’s occult crimes unit, and issued a worldwide appeal through the country’s former president Nelson Mandela.

In South African “muti” killings, witch doctors use the victim’s body parts for black magic potions.

