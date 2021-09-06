UN, AU, ECOWAS, Turkey, US Condemn Military Coup In Guinea

Earlier, the Nigeria-led Government had condemned the coup, calling for the reinstatement of Guinea’s first democratically-elected President, Conde.

I am personally following the situation in Guinea very closely. I strongly condemn any takeover of the government by force of the gun and call for the immediate release of President Alpha Conde.



UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres

The current President of the African Union HE Félix Tshisekedi and the Chairman of the African Union Commission HE Moussa Faki Mahamat condemn any seizure of power by force and call for the immediate release of President Alpha Conde.

We invite the Peace and Security Council of the African Union to meet urgently to examine the new situation in Guinea and to take the appropriate measures in the circumstances.



African Union

COMMUNIQUE ON THE POLITICAL SITUATION IN THE REPUBLIC OF GUINEA

ECOWAS notes with great concern the recent political developments which occurred in Conakry, Republic of Guinea. She condemns with the greatest firmness this coup attempt on Sunday, September 5, 2021.

ECOWAS demands respect for the physical integrity of the President of the Republic, the Professor Alpha Condé and his immediate and unconditional release as well as that of all the personalities arrested.

It also demands the return to constitutional order on pain of sanctions. ECOWAS reaffirms its disapproval of any unconstitutional political change. She asks the defense and security forces to remain in a posture Republican and expresses its solidarity with the Guinean people and Government.

Signed

H.E.M. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President of the Republic of Ghana and

President-in-Office of ECOWAS



SOURCE

We condemn and express our deep concern on the coup attempt in the Republic of Guinea and the detention of President Alpha Condé on 5 September 2021.

Turkey is against all attempts aiming to topple elected Governments by illegal means.

We strongly expect the prompt restoration of constitutional order in the friendly and brotherly Republic of Guinea, and the immediate release of President Alpha Condé.

Turkey will stand by the friendly and brotherly Republic of Guinea in this difficult and fragile period.



Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Republic of Turkey

On the Military Seizure of Power in Guinea

The United States condemns today’s events in Conakry.

Violence and any extra-constitutional measures will only erode Guinea’s prospects for peace, stability, and prosperity. These actions could limit the ability of the United States and Guinea’s other international partners to support the country as it navigates a path toward national unity and a brighter future for the Guinean people.

We urge all parties to forego violence and any efforts not supported by the Constitution and stand by the rule of law. We reiterate our encouragement of a process of national dialogue to address concerns sustainably and transparently to enable a peaceful and democratic way forward for Guinea to realize its full potential.



US State Department Spokesperson, Ned Price

I strongly condemn the coup d’etat in the Republic of Guinea. I call for calm and a return to constitutional order



Burundi President, Évariste Ndayishimiye

