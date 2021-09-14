UNIBEN Students Protest Against N20,000 Levy, Block Benin Expressway (Video)

Update from Siggy.ng

Read Previous Thread : https://www.nairaland.com/6751755/uniben-students-express-high-displeasure

UNIBEN students have taken to the streets to protest the extra N20,000 levy imposed on Late school fees payment, Siggy reports.

There’s massive gridlock on Lagos-Benin Express way as vehicles are being blocked from going. The hold-up is said to have gone beyond Oluku By-pass as at time of this writing.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7pqhOQCfQQ0

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=deWhGBsX2jQ

https://siggy.ng/gridlock-on-lagos-benin-expressway-as-uniben-student-protest-video/

