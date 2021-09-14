UNIBEN Students Protest Against N20,000 Levy, Block Benin Expressway (Video)

UNIBEN students have taken to the streets to protest the extra N20,000 levy imposed on Late school fees payment, Siggy reports.

There’s massive gridlock on Lagos-Benin Express way as vehicles are being blocked from going. The hold-up is said to have gone beyond Oluku By-pass as at time of this writing.

