UNIBEN Students Told To Resume As University Cancels ₦20,000 Registration Fee

The Senate of the University of Benin, UNIBEN, has approved the removal of N20,000 late registration fee.

Recall that the registration fee led to a two-day mass protest by the students which resulted in the shutting down of the institution.

The Registrar of the university, Ademola Bobola, confirming the removal in a statement said the Senate, at a virtual meeting, ratified the earlier verbal pronouncement by the Vice-Chancellor, Lilian Salami.

The Senate also approved that money already paid by defaulting students be refunded as they ordered all students to resume lectures on Monday, September 20th.

Part of the statement reads: “Consequently, lectures are to resume on Monday, September 20, to enable students who obeyed the directive on school closure and travelled to return.

“The University’s decision-making body also agreed that a new timeline be set for the payment of the school charges for the 2020/2021 Academic Session.

“It also directed that the re-activation of charges for Postgraduate Programmes be sent to the Board of Postgraduate School for review.”

The registrar added that the senate moved a vote of confidence on the University’s Management and commended the Vice-Chancellor for her wisdom and magnanimity in agreeing to the students’ demand.

https://dailypost.ng/2021/09/18/uniben-protest-students-told-to-resume-as-university-cancels-n20000-registration-fee/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...