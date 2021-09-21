University Of Calabar Inducts 63 New Doctors (Photos)

No fewer than 63 newly inducted doctors of the University of Calabar have been told to prioritize the health needs of patients if they must excel in the medical profession.

Vice-Chancellor of the University of Calabar, Prof. Florence Banku Obi, who stated this during the 52nd Physicians’ Oath Taking Ceremony (Sponsio Academica) charged the inductees to always place the well-being of their patients on the front burner.

While congratulating the inductees for scaling the hurdles in the course of their training, she urged them to adhere strictly to the ethics of the medical profession and imbibe the spirit of excellence and professionalism in the discharge of their duties.

The VC, who described the college as the flagship of the institution, said: “I am proud of the products from the college because they have been making great exploits all over the world.

‘’I am happy to be part of your success stories and I urge you all to be good ambassadors of the institution’’.

This came as she reiterated her administration’s commitment towards partnering with the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) towards achieving a common goal, especially in the continuous training and retraining of doctors.

She also thanked the inductees’ parents for the sacrifices and commitments in the course of training their children and prayed to God to grant them long life to enable them to enjoy the fruits of their labour.

“I congratulate you all for the great achievement; another journey has begun in your life.

“You have chosen a profession that is employable and I want to urge you to be good ambassadors of your alma mater. Bring your experience to bear in your profession and imbibe the spirit of excellence and teamwork,” she said.

In his remarks, the Provost of the College of Medical Sciences, Prof. Victor Ansa, said that the induction was the beginning of the Physician’s journey into the real world, thereby urging them to display the skills they have acquired from the institution for the good of humanity.

Describing the medical profession as a ‘noble profession’ he charged the inductees to live above board in every area of their endeavors.

He said their practice must be patient-centered, with palpable competence, efficiency, honesty, diligence and transparency.

The Provost said that 10 automatic internship employment would be given to ‘deserving doctors’ who are willing to serve in the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital (UCTH).

Also speaking, the Dean, Faculty of Clinical Sciences, Prof. Ngim Ngim, said that what the inductees were witnessing was a direct product of their devotion and commitment to the pursuit of excellence.

He said the knowledge, skills and ethics they have imbibed over several years of training will see them through their career as doctors, even as he admonished them to reflect and ponder on the Physicians’ oath and abide by it.

In the same vein, Cross River State Chairman of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Dr Innocent Abang, who welcomed the graduands into the association, urged them to unlock their God-given potentials in the course of practicing their profession.

Speaking shortly after administering oath on the graduands, the Registrar, Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN), Dr Tajudeen Sanusi, advised the inductees to remain hardworking, focused, assiduous and ever ready to acquire as much knowledge and skills as possible during the period of their internship and the initial years of practice.

The Registrar cautioned the graduands against unethical practices even as he urged them to ensure annual renewal of their license to practice.

“The induction is the beginning of your journey as a doctor and you must practice this profession with humility. Respect your teachers and elders so that you can grow in the profession,” he said.

The induction lecturer, Prof. Michael Ogirima, who spoke on the topic, ‘’Doctor, Attend to your Health’’ called on the doctors to attend to their own health and well-being in order to provide care of the highest standard.

On his part, the Best Graduating Student, Dr Emediong Saturday Etuk, who spoke on behalf of other inductees, thanked the University Management for providing a conducive learning environment for them, which he believed, contributed to their success.

He also thanked staff and lecturers in the Medical College for their enormous support and encouragement.

The highpoint of the occasion was the award of prizes to deserving graduands and presentation of memento to the induction lecturer by the Vice-Chancellor.



