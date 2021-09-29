Unknown Gunmen Attack Campaign Train In Anambra, Set Vehicles Ablaze (Pictures)

BREAKING!!! Unknown Gunmen Attack Campaign Train in Anambra, Set Vehicles Ablaze

Unknown gunmen have attacked campaign vehicles of All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA in Anambra State.

IGBERE TV gathered that the rampaging gunmen set the vehicles ablaze in the early hours of Tuesday.

The ugly incident happened at Oko in Orumba North Local Government Area Anambra State.

According to report, the gunmen burnt the campaign vehicles and shot the driver on both of his legs.

Source: https://igberetvnews.com/1401507/breaking-unknown-gunmen-attack-campaign-train-anambra-set-vehicles-ablaze/

