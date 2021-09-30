Unknown Gunmen Attack House Of Reps Member In Anambra, Driver Shot Dead (Photos)

A yet-to-be identified gunmen have brutally attacked Anambra Federal House of Reps Member, Hon Chris Azubogu’s Convoy at Nnobi, Igbere TV reports.

IGBERE TV reports that the unknown gunmen also killed one of his drivers.

Although, details of the incident are still sketchy as at the time of filing this report, people in the area were seen running away.

Gunmen attack Reps member, Azubogu’s convoy; driver shot dead

Unidentified gunmen, Thursday, at about 3:15 pm attacked the convoy of Honourable Chris Azubogu, the member representing Nnewi North/Nnewi South and Ekwusigo Federal Constituency, killing one of his drivers.

Vanguard gathered from an eye witness that the gunmen were driving in two Sienna vehicles and one Lexus jeep.

Hon. Azubogu was attacked on Nnewi–Nnobi Road on his way back to Nnewi from Awka after his formal declaration for the All Progressives Congress, APC, according to Vanguard source.

An eyewitness said the attack of Hon Azubogu, occurred in front of St Paul’s Anglican Church, Nnobi, in Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

On the attack of Hon. Azubogu, the driver of one of the vehicles with registration number, Abuja ABC 307 CM was said to have been shot dead instantly, while the black car in which Hon Azubogu, was supposedly driven had several gunshots.

Azubogu was said to have been abducted, but another account said he was not in the convoy His police orderly was said to have escaped unhurt.

The gunmen were also said to have collected guns from security men at Roban Stores situated along Nnewi –Nnobi road after attacking the lawmaker’s convoy and zoomed off.

As at the time of filing this report, the blue Toyota car with Abuja number and the black jeep with bullet holes were still at the scene of the incident while the dead driver’s body had not been removed.

Newspapers, documents bearing ‘Mr Project’, Azubogu’s pet name, were among other documents which littered the road.

The Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Mr Ikenga Tochukwu, a DSP, was not disposed to pick his call when contacted on the phone to comment on the two incidents.



