Unknown Gunmen Behead Man In Anambra, Drop ‘No Election’ Warning Note (Graphic)

From The Trending Video As Sighted By NaijaCover, Unknown Gunmen Beheaded Man In Nkpor Anambra State, On Tuesday, September 28th, 2021.

Eyewitness Who Quickly Notified NaijaCover On Whatsapp Chat About The Ugly Incident, Said Unknown Gunmen Storm Eke Nkpor, the man that was beheaded is one Hausa man.

A Write Up, Was Indicted From The Video, Close To the man that was beheaded, NaijaCover Reports.

It Reads: No Election In Anambra State, The Return Of Unknown Gunmen.

