Unless Someone Drags Your Child With You, DNA Test Not Important – Actor, Salami

Nollywood actor, Rotimi Salami has shared his opinion on the issue of paternity testing. In a post on social media, Salmi said, “I honestly think DNA test is not important unless someone is dragging your child with you. If you have a child you are raising you don’t need to go finding out the paternity, every child is your child. A father is someone who raised a child, not necessarily the sperm giver. Save urself the heart attack n protect that child’s emotions too.”

