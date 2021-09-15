UNN Student Offers Lecturer Weed In Class (Video)

Update from Siggy.ng

There was a shocking and dramatic incident at the University of Nigeria Nsukka, UNN, which involves a lecturer and student who appeared to be high, Siggy reports.

The lecturer was teaching students at the University stadium when the unknown student who was smoking weed walked up to the lecturer and offered it to him.

Students watched in disbelief as he kept offering the lecturer who declined. Another student then walked to him and tried to get him to leave the environment as he was creating an dramatic scene.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xTwWvOymVus

https://siggy.ng/drama-as-unn-student-offers-lecturer-weed-in-class/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...