Update: How 7 Persons Died After Eating Suya & Drinking Juice In Abia (Pix, Video)

It may take a long while for Mrs. Chibuzor Ikwunze who lost her four children in a day to get over her pains as she says life seems and will never remain the same for her.

ABN TV had reported that seven persons lost their lives in Umuahia Abia state after eating barbecue meat, known as Suya, and an undisclosed brand of juice last week.

In a chat with our correspondent on Sunday, the distraught mother who could not hold her tears gave the names of her children who lost their lives as Kelechi Chibuzor 12, Sunday Chibuzor 10, Oluomachi Chibuzor (f) 8, and Kingsley Chibuzor 3.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AII6orhxDpQ

They had visited a family friend, Sunday Ogba, and his family in Umuahia from where they died after eating the suya and juice.

Sunday Ogbaa who bought the juice also lost his life along with two of his children, leaving his wife and a daughter who survived the incident.

Mrs. Ikwunze said on the fateful day when her four children lost their lives, she received a phone call that the family friend, Sunday Ogbaa whose home his children had visited for holiday has lost his life.

According to her, the news appeared unbelievable, having seen the host, Ogba the previous day in Umuahia town.

While still expressing shock, she said she immediately raced to their home where she saw a large crowd.

Unknown to her, her four children were also dead after eating the suya and drinking the juice suspected to have been poisoned.

She said she was unconscious and recovered after three days in the hospital.

In his comment, father of the deceased children, Chibuzor Ikwunze a native of Umuagu, Umuhu Ohuhu expressed sadness over the incident.

He said the late Sunday Ogba was a former neighbour who later turned to family friend.

He noted that this is not the first time his children are visiting the late Ogba’s family.

He appealed to the state government to investigate the cause of his children’s death and make the findings known.

Wife of the late Sunday Ogba, Mrs. Chinonyerem Ogbaa, a native of Nkanu Item in Abia State said every member of the family, as well as the visiting family friends ate from the suya and juice her late husband bought on the fateful day.

Mrs. Chinonyerem Ogba who lost her husband and two children said 30 minutes after eating the suya and juice everyone, including herself started feeling intoxicated before she started screaming and later found herself in the hospital.

Her surviving daughter, Ijeoma expressed sadness over the death of her siblings and family friends who had visited.

The state government had in a statement earlier indicated readiness to investigate the death of the seven persons.



Source: https://abntv.com.ng/2021/09/exclusive-how-7-persons-died-after-allegedly-eating-suya-fruit-juice-in-abia-photos-video/

