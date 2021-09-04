*UPDATE ON LAGOS BADAGRY EXPRESSWAY CONSTRUCTION WORKS UNDER CCECC*

Recently CCECC had improved more on the speed at which our construction work is going on the Lagos Badagry Expressway. The construction work along Vox- Iyano-Iba- Lasu gate- okokomaiko to Afromedia is receiving serious attention. All things been equal if the weather is favorable tomorrow Saturday, the Iyano-Iba interchange bridge will be casted this weekend. The piling work of the fly-over bridge is almost completed.

The aim is to complete all the road aspect of the project to Afromedia before the end of this year 2021 while all the bridges will be completed in the year 2022.

All for a greater Lagos.

#ForAGreaterLagos

