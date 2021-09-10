US Indicts Two Nigerians In $3.3 Million House Rent Scheme In Nevada

Two Las Vegas residents — Norbert Ozemena Ikwuegbundo (28) and Omniyi Jonathan Omotere (35), both citizens of Nigeria — have been indicted for defrauding people seeking to rent houses out of $3.3 million, through a scheme that involved using multiple false identities and counterfeit drivers’ licenses.

According to allegations in court documents, from about March 2018 until about September 2019, Ikwuegbundo, Omotere, and others engaged in the following fraudulent scheme:

The defendants assumed the identities of homeowners who were advertising on websites to rent their properties.

They posted imposter rental advertisements online at reduced rent prices, using the names and personal identifiers of true homeowners — but changing the contact information to email addresses and phone numbers controlled by the defendants.

Using wire transmission instructions provided by the defendants through emails and text messages, prospective renters wired money for first and last month’s rent (and security deposits) to commercial businesses that provide wire transfer services to their customers.

The defendants used various lulling techniques, such as sending false rental agreements for victims to sign, so that they would have more time to pick up the wired money.

The defendants laundered proceeds from the scheme by using some of the stolen money to buy cars at auction.

Ikwuegbundo and Omotere are both charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. In addition, Omotere is charged with one count of wire fraud, while Ikwuegbundo is charged with two counts of wire fraud, one count of possessing equipment used to make counterfeit drivers’ licenses, one count of concealment money laundering, and one count of aggravated identity theft.

Ikwuebundo made his initial court appearance on August 11, 2021, before U.S. Magistrate Judge Elayna J. Youchah. Omotere made his initial appearance today before U.S. Magistrate Judge Nancy J. Koppe. A jury trial has been scheduled for October 18, 2021, before U.S. District Judge Gloria M. Navarro. If convicted, Ikwuegbundo faces a statutory maximum penalty of 97 years in prison; and Omotere faces a statutory maximum penalty of 40 years in prison.

Acting U.S. Attorney Christopher Chiou for the District of Nevada, Special Agent in Charge Francisco Burrola of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), and Special Agent in Charge Charles R. Beckmeyer of the U.S. Department of State’s Diplomatic Security Service (DSS) Los Angeles Field Office made the announcement.

This case was investigated by HSI and DSS. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kimberly M. Frayn is prosecuting the case.

A criminal indictment is merely an allegation. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.



The US Attorney’s Office, District of Nevada

