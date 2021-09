American rapper, Dababy has decided to jump on the essence train by doing a cover of the hit song ‘Essence’ by Wizkid featuring Tems. The rapper posted this on his YouTube page.

This is not the first time Wizkid will be getting a US celebrity cover for his music. As it would be recalled US rapper Drake did a YouTube cover of himself singing ‘ojuelegba’ in 2016.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aGjOT_Rsw0I

