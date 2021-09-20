Uzodinma Refurbished My Project & Invited Buhari For Commissioning – Okorocha

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Former Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, has accused Governor Hope Uzodinma of refurbishing and commissioning a project built and completed by his administration.

Okorocha said the exco chamber and banquet recently commissioned in Imo by President Muhammadu Buhari, at the behest of Governor Uzodinma, was renovated and repackaged as a new project.

The Senator representing Imo West senatorial district stated this during an ongoing media chat organised to mark his 59th birthday.

The event is taking place at the secretariat of the National Union of Journalists in Abuja.

SOURCE

Watch Live Video of his 59th birthday celebration with the media HERE

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: