Uzodinma Refurbished My Project & Invited Buhari For Commissioning – Okorocha

Former Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, has accused Governor Hope Uzodinma of refurbishing and commissioning a project built and completed by his administration.

Okorocha said the exco chamber and banquet recently commissioned in Imo by President Muhammadu Buhari, at the behest of Governor Uzodinma, was renovated and repackaged as a new project.

The Senator representing Imo West senatorial district stated this during an ongoing media chat organised to mark his 59th birthday.

The event is taking place at the secretariat of the National Union of Journalists in Abuja.



SOURCE

Watch Live Video of his 59th birthday celebration with the media HERE

