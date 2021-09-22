Vice President Of Suriname Plays For Their National Team (Photos, Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LM5qF2To1xE

Vice president of Suriname plays for a team he owns in a CONCACAF League fixture but couldn’t stop them from losing 6-0

Brunswijk is the owener of Inter Moengotapoe and is also the club’s president but the politician decided to play a part in their last-16 game against Olimpia on Tuesday night.

Not only did Brunswijk pick himself but he captained his club in the stadium that is named after him. He also played alongside his son Damian up front for 54 minutes of the match but couldn’t stop 6-0 thrashing by Olimpia.

A match report from the game stated that Brunswijk completed 14 of the 17 passes he attempted in his 54 minutes of action. The competition is North America’s equivalent of the Europa League.

For participating in the game at 60 years and 198 days, he became the oldest player to appear in an international club competition.



