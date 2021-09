Watch the video closely. Did Sultan of Sokoto snub Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in this video. The sultan was seen shaking hands with dignitaries at the event but when it was turn of Governor Sanwo Olu of Lagos, he looked away and immediately shook hand with another person. Is it that the Sokoto ruler does not understand or find the Covid 19 knuckle handshake rude?

