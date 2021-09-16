Video Of EFCC Chairman, Bawa Being Assisted Out After He Slumped In Aso Rock

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ezc9rdWd8Hc

EFCC Chairman, Bawa Being Assisted Out After He Slumped While Delivering Speech At The Villa.

Here is previous thread https://www.nairaland.com/6756445/abdulrasheed-bawa-slumps-aso-rock

