A 22-year-old Nigerian soldier identified as Amos Adorable Sobosu Royal has been killed while on national duty with the Nigerian Army.

Amos was killed just after motivating school pupils in North-East region of the country. This is a video of him speaking to the pupils shortly before his death.

Watch below:

[flash=425,300]

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tFjlW2sgpnE

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...