We Are Confident Buhari Won’t Betray Tinubu – SWAGA Secretary

Temidayo Akinsuyi, Lagos

South West Agenda for Asiwaju (SWA­GA’23), a political platform promoting the presidential aspiration of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has said it is confident that President Muhammadu Buhari will not betray the former Lagos state governor on the issue of who clinches the ticket of the rul­ing All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 presidential election.

Buhari contested for the pres­idency in 2003, 2007 and 2011 los­ing on the three occasions to the candidates of the Peoples Demo­cratic Party (PDP). However his alliance with Tinubu gave birth to the APC in 2013, on whose plat­form Buhari contested again in 2015 and won.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Daily Indepen­dent, Bosun Oladele, a former member of the House of Repre­sentatives who is the secretary of SWAGA said he believes that President Buhari, as a man of honour and integrity will recip­rocateTinubu’s good gestures if he decides to contest in 2023.

“The president has been a man of honour and integrity. At least, people say he doesn’t betray his own. So, if that is the case, I don’t see him betraying Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. And if I become as old as the President, in my advanced age, the only important thing that I should be chasing is when posterity will judge me”.

“That is the most important thing that should occur to any­body that is advanced in age because it is only the grace of God that has given each person that advancement in age. So, if we have that grace, we must not waste it. A man’s word should be his bond”.

When asked who the group will back if the ticket for the APC primary is a two-horse race between Tinubu and the Vice- President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo who is alleged to interested in succeeding President Buhari , Oladele said the group will stick with Tinubu.

According to him, Tinubu’s records in office as governor of Lagos state, his penchant for raising leaders which include Osinbajo gives him an edge over any other aspirants who may de­sire to fly the APC’s flag in 2023.

Speaking further, he said Tinubu, if given the opportu­nity will unify the country and continue on the developmental path being laid by the current administration of President Buhari .

“I will put my money on Asi­waju Bola Tinubu any day. This is because I have seen what he has done in the past. I was old enough to understand the dynamism he brought into governance in Lagos state and the relevance which that has earned him. I have seen him producing leaders. I have seen him assembling teams that were able to deliver, even up till today. Don’t forget that part of the team is the current Vice-President that we are talking about. I am sure the Vice- President also knows that. So, give it to the leader’.



https://independent.ng/2023-presidency-were-confident-buhari-wont-betray-tinubu-swaga/

