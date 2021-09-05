We Will Have Another UK-Based President, If We Vote Tinubu As President – Reno Omokri

Reno Omokri: We Will Have Another UK-Based President, If We Vote Tinubu As President

Former Presidential aide, Reno Omokri has shared his opinion on the way Nigerians have been trooping to London to see APC National leader, Bola Tinubu who is in the country for medical care, IgbereTV reports.

Reno said the different trips to the UK to see Tinubu should serve as a ”warning to Nigerians not to vote Tinubu as President come 2023.” There are rumours that Tinubu has the intention to run for presidency in 2023, eventhough, he hasn’t declared it publicly.

Reno wrote on Instagram;

“The way people are trooping to London to take photos with Bola Tinubu is a warning to Nigerians that if we repeat the mistake of 2015, and vote Tinubu in as President in 2023, we will have another UK based President. And if that happens, I won’t do #HarassBuhariOutofLondon again. I will just say Nigeria deserves what she gets, and jejely enjoy the rest of my life traveling and relaxing. The fact that we are even considering a man who has been away for three months for an ailment that we do not know, and are very unlikely to know, is a sign that we have not suffered enough. We need a bit more suffering to reset our brains

#TableShaker”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CTZh4bkDSR7/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...