We Wish Fani-Kayode The Very Best In His Future Vocation – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP ) on Thursday said it wishes former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode well in his future vocation as a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Fani-Kayode whose defection to APC has been long expected owing to his dalliance with many chieftains of the ruling party was presented to President Muhammadu Buhari as the newest member of the party at the Presidential Villa on Thursday by Chairman of the APC’s Caretaker Committee, Governor Mai Mala Buni and Zamfara Governor Bello Matawale.

Speaking to State House Correspondents after the meeting with Buhari, Fani-Kayode said he decamped from the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the sake of national unity.

He said he had been responsible for many other defections into the ruling party.

According to him, he was instrumental to defection of three PDP Governor to APC, including Dave Umahi (Ebonyi); Ben Ayade (Cross River) and Bello Matawale (Zamfara).

He further said he has friends across party lines and was wooing Governors Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu); Seyi Makinde (Oyo) and Bala Mohammed (Bauchi) to join the ruling party.

Speaking with DAILYINDEPENDENT, Kola Ologbondiyan, the National Publicity Secretary of the PDP said ” The party wishes him the best in his future vocation”.

