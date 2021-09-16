Weddings Vs Marriage Anniversary: Which Should We Celebrate More?

Sometimes I take a look back on marriages in my family and the society and see where exorbitant amounts were spent on wedding ceremonies only for the marriages to hit the rocks a few years later.

Is it not better to celebrate 20/30/40 years wedding anniversary than the wedding itself? Because that way one can take stock of one’s life, see how either partner has been a blessing to each other, and move on.

Even in university admission, Matriculation is not celebrated as much, but graduation. Even graduation comes with mixed reactions because you never know if you will get a job with it, or even keep it away ad hustle in business.

I remember weddings of Tiwa savage, toke makinwa that year. E loud, Even the FCMB saga banker who died, celebrated his wedding not knowing what the future held. We often forget the risk involved. Many men and women have had their lives worsened via the marriage intuition. Some have also made their lives better.

Also, Almost all marriages had prayers in it. before and after prayers, was it that those prayers were not answered or what went wrong?

In a nutshell, I believe and support marriages. I just don’t think it makes no sense to go over and beyond celebrating marriages nowadays with the inherent risk of the union ending up. I would rather spend on an anniversary, on my partner, celebrating and thanking God for a successful union so far.

All of these things make me observe.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...