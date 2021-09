Mine was, I was so broke to an extent that I could not afford #50 for my transport to school (I stayed off campus), and the distance from off campus to the main campus of my school (Unilorin) is like Niger to Oyo. I had to relocate to school for two days reading, it was exam period. How I fed for those two days is still a mystery to me.

Share yours.

