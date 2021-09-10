West Ham United’s Michail Antonio Wins Premier League Player Of The Month

West Ham forward Michail Antonio has been voted EA Sports Premier League Player of the Month for Augus, Newspremises reports.

Antonio was recognised for his outstanding start to the 2021/22 campaign, which sees him lead both the goals and assists charts after three rounds of top-flight matches.

Fans across the world voted the Jamaica international to victory for an outstanding month that also saw him become West Ham’s all-time record Premier League goalscorer and reach 50 top-flight goals in Claret and Blue.

“It’s amazing, to be fair!” he smiled. “I go out and do my job and to get the gratitude and awards for doing it is amazing.

“August was just another month, you know! To be fair, it’s amazing. I saw that I was quite close to becoming the record holder and I’ve been going for it and now I want to get as far ahead as possible so nobody can catch me!”

Antonio was the favourite to win the trophy for a second time, following his triumph in July 2020, and deservedly won it following a truly outstanding August that saw him net four goals and assist three more.

The new No9 has scored in all three games so far, netting once in the 4-2 win at Newcastle United, twice in the 4-1 home win over Leicester City and once more in the 2-2 home draw with Crystal Palace.

In addition, Antonio also registered an assist in all three matches, setting up Benrahma’s header at St James’ Park and the Algerian’s first-time finish against the Foxes at London Stadium, then providing the cut-back for Pablo Fornals to open the scoring against the Eagles last weekend.

To further strengthen his case, the 31-year-old has taken more goal attempts (16) than any other Premier League player, while also playing seven key passes in addition to his three assists.

Antonio’s triumph comes just over a year after he won the Premier League Player of the Month award for the first time, and days after he made his senior international debut for Jamaica.

He becomes the sixth West Ham player to win the trophy, following Stuart Pearce (February 2001), Anton Ferdinand (January 2006), Scott Parker (February 2011), Diafra Sakho (October 2014) and Jesse Lingard (April 2021), and the second Jamaican after Wimbledon midfielder Robbie Earle, who was recognised in February 1997.

This time around, Antonio held off the challenge of fellow nominees Hammer Saïd Benrahma, Chelsea wing-back Marcos Alonso, Tottenham Hotspur defender Eric Dier, Everton winger Demarai Gray and Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood to win.

Source: https://newspremises.com.ng/west-ham-uniteds-michail-antonio-wins-ea-sports-premier-league-player-of-the-month-award/

