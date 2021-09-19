West Ham Vs Manchester United 1 – 2 – (Full Time)

Ronaldo marked his second Manchester United debut with a pair of goals in the Red Devils’s 4-1 drubbing of Newcastle United, followed by another goal in the 2-1 UEFA Champions League defeat to Young Boys. With Marcus Rashford (shoulder) out for the foreseeable future and Edinson Cavani only just achieving full fitness after a late return from international duty, a massive void had suddenly formed in the Manchester United squad as the season began. Perhaps Ole Gunnar Solskjaer recognized the need, or perhaps Manchester United backed into the signing through no brilliant plotting of their own. Whatever the truth is, Ronaldo’s return appears to have been well-timed for him to hit the ground running.

West Ham are also unbeaten to start the Premier League season, two points back of Manchester United with a 2W-2D-0L record. David Moyes’ men will be without Michail Antonio (suspension) on Sunday, taking with him 40 percent of the Hammers’ goal production this season (4 of 10). On the plus side, West Ham kept their first clean sheet of the campaign in their scoreless draw with Southampton after uncharacteristically conceding five goals in their first three games

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...