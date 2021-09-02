What Could He Be Doing Spending 4 Hours In The Bathroom?

My cousin brother of about 19years of age came for a visit in our house and each time it’s time for his meal he’d be no where to be found within the house. This habit was a constant thing that I became too curious to know what he’s up to.

So I started following every of his moves only to discover that he spends minimum of 4hours in the bathroom and this is not a case of him taking his bath, he’d later come out when he’s done and there will be no signs of him taking bath.

I questioned him and he completely deny it, i always tiptoed to his room and put my ears on the bathroom door so as to pick one or two things but all to no avail and he left back for their house after spending some time with us.

Now the mom called yesterday that he was suddenly brought home from his school few moths back due to severe leg pain around his knees,the leg has swollen so much and he has been in the hospital where different tests were carried out and he was diagnosed of leg cancer and they have resulted to amputation which would be carried out any time soon, this came as a shock to everyone because there’s no history of cancer in the family.

My curiosity is could he be into something which must have led to that? What manner of habits would make him hide and spend so much time in the bathroom (remember he’s not taking his bath)? He has refused to own up or talk about this bathroom issues and his parents don’t even know about it till I brought it up.

Please your suggestions and advise are needed.

