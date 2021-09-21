Hello.
Recently i have been hearing about the dollar going up in value.
And this has brought about a hike in the prices of commodities in the market and has also brought about a hike in the cost of living of the average Nigerian.
So things are tough in the country now because of this dollar phenomenon
So i would like to know what determines the value of a country’s currency and why the Nigerian Naira appears to constantly reducing in value while that of America keeps going higher and higher.
Anybody with meaningful information is welcome. Thanks.