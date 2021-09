For me

1- You’re going to be alone always

No matter how good you’re as a person, how many friends you have, how much you’re loved by your family. You’re always going to be alone, especially in your tough times. Nobody is going to understand you, help you in your struggles or take you out of difficulties except you. You’re your own hero.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...