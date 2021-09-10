What Do You Do With The Placenta After Baby Delivery?

Hello Nairalanders and Guests.

I am just curious to know what to do with the placenta after birth, and I am sure many young men as first timers feels the same if handed the placenta after his wife delivers a child.

Especially to young guys that are just raising a family. I know that culture varies but in Yoruba tribe for example, placenta are meant to be buried. Buried where? On your land or you have to encroach another man’s land to bury that?

As a father or grandfather kindly share your experience on how to dispense placenta after delivery.

Many thanks.

