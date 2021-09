If your going to church has not transformed your character in one way or the other, then it is either you are not serious with God or your church is not preaching the truth with power…

The church I am attending presently has helped me conquer lying and taught me to always say the truth. It has also helped me to value integrity and dislike malpractice. God used them to help me.

How has your church helped you in your character?

