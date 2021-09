Guys please I need help urgently. I had sex with a girl and her menses started. She feigned ignorance that it just started. When I came I saw blood around the condom and at the base of my pennis…

Please what should I do or take please?

I’m in danger and I’m broke as Bleep now…

.. and I’m kinda homeless now

