‘What I Learnt After Visiting The Brazilian Presidential Palace’ (Photos, Video)

If you read my previous write-up, I talked about visiting the Brazilian presidential Palace and it was an awesome experience for me and one thing I noticed is the freedom. We have a bus stop near the presidential Palace as you can see in the picture below, I don’t think this can happen in my country, the presidential Palace in my country is a no-go zone.

What are African leaders always scared of?

In Brazil, people go to the presidential Palace to take pictures and you won’t find one military checkpoint or fierce-looking soldiers, why is Africa always different?

When I was making the video the military guy walked up to me and politely and calmly told me to go to the part where i can take pictures from because I was making the video close to the road, if it was in Africa a fierce-looking military man might even beat you

This are part of the reasons why I love Brazil because of the freedom we enjoy here

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tvw-jZpatGc

https://www.walkbrazil4k.com/2021/08/what-i-learned-after-visiting-brazilian.html?m=1

