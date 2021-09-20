‘What I Noticed In My Hotel Room’

You should be aware of this… When you enter a hotel,

you better check the surroundings… Especially if there are small holes on the wall, you should look carefully… You might not notice there’s , a hidden camera… Just like the one beside that plug… Good thing is my colleagues noticed it .. So we immediately covered it… We thought at first it was just for cable

But my colleague noticed it right away…

I won’t mention the hotel… The important thing is you should be aware… That’s it… It might just help… Good luck

