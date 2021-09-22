‘What I Saw At The Bank Today’

Hello everyone, so it happened that my Dad made some withdrawals at the ATM, on the last withdrawal the ATM did not dispense.l and he was debited.

Followed him to the bank to complain so the amount will be reversed.

Upon our arrival, we met a woman crying profusely. She was restless, saw three bankers on one computer trying to figure things out and another consoling her.

So it happened that she was scammed of N300,000. She said she received a call from someone who claimed to be the bank manager who asked her to provide some of her private information which she did.

Man, I felt bad for her. I was really angry inside, I hope this scammers meet their Waterloo.

So I’ve got some questions regarding this:

1) how do these scammers get the phone number and account details of people to the extent of calling them and requesting personal information.

2) can the money be recovered, if yes what process does one need to follow. This is to educate people

On a final note, please and please, don’t give your personal information to anyone who claims to be from a certain bank. Always go the bank!

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...