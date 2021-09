Praise be to Allah.

The source of this currency is still unknown, and it is surrounded by a great deal of mystery, problems, fears and dangers.

Hence we do not advise you to invest in it until its true nature becomes apparent and it is known who is behind it.

Even now, the facts of the matter are not clear to us, so we are unable to issue a fatwa concerning it.

And Allah knows best.

Source: IslamQA

