What Kind Of Disease Is This And What’s The Cure? (Pictures)

Hi nairalanders

Please I really need your help I know this is not the right section for this but I really need your helps I’m in a big pain I don’t know what’s this disease is all about I will go straight to the point please forget about the write up and my English

I’m having a stubborn injury in my hand for more than one month now it started from a tiny pox and I scratched it and it started swallowing up and the surrounding is very thick I have been to the hospital for more than two time they keep on prescribing same drugs I’m really tired please I need help please I have taken alot of drugs including concoction still I don’t see any improvement please help me if you have any idea

NB:I feel pain, itching and it keeps expanding and the surrounding is very thick

God will bless you all for your suggestions

